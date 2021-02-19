Advertisement

North Judson not changing mindset ahead of Semi-State matchup with Tipton

North Judson has never won state but the Blue Jays certainly feel confident. They’ve won 10 games in a row.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Down south at North Judson, the Blue Jays aim to win Semi-State for the first time since 2006.

North Judson has never won state but the Blue Jays certainly feel confident. They’ve won 10 games in a row.

“For us, we just have to play our hardest,” North Judson senior guard Lilli Frasure. “Show up on the defensive and offensive end and I think if we play like we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks, I think we should be good and we should be able to get done what we want to get done.”

While the stakes are higher, with a berth in the state title game on the line, North Judson’s mindset remains the same as it’s been all season.

“It’s business as usual, man,” North Judson head coach Chris Newbauer said. “You have to prepare for it like it’s any other game. At this point of the year when you are playing, you can’t afford to play badly. It’s part of that luck. You have to play well.”

If the Blue Jays play well enough on Saturday against Tipton, they’ll be going to the state championship game.

Tip is at 4 PM at Logansport High School.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Latest News

Niederreiter, Hurricanes pull away to beat Blackhawks 5-3
Irish downed by No. 5 Badgers, 4-2
Patric Hornqvist scores twice, Panthers rout Red Wings 7-2
Embiid scores career-high 50 points to lead 76ers past Bulls
Morant leads Grizzlies in late rally to defeat Detroit