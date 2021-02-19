North Judson not changing mindset ahead of Semi-State matchup with Tipton

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Down south at North Judson, the Blue Jays aim to win Semi-State for the first time since 2006.

North Judson has never won state but the Blue Jays certainly feel confident. They’ve won 10 games in a row.

“For us, we just have to play our hardest,” North Judson senior guard Lilli Frasure. “Show up on the defensive and offensive end and I think if we play like we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks, I think we should be good and we should be able to get done what we want to get done.”

While the stakes are higher, with a berth in the state title game on the line, North Judson’s mindset remains the same as it’s been all season.

“It’s business as usual, man,” North Judson head coach Chris Newbauer said. “You have to prepare for it like it’s any other game. At this point of the year when you are playing, you can’t afford to play badly. It’s part of that luck. You have to play well.”

If the Blue Jays play well enough on Saturday against Tipton, they’ll be going to the state championship game.

Tip is at 4 PM at Logansport High School.

