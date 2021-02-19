North Judson girls basketball team appreciates community support during Semi-State run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The North Judson girls basketball team is also one win away from playing in the state championship.

In the small town of North Judson, the population is just over 2,000. The town is filled with loyal Blue Jays girls basketball fans.

“It’s typical Hoosier Hysteria, man,” North Judson girls basketball coach Chris Newbauer said. “Everybody wants to come out and watch. We’ve had a great following even before then. Obviously having the success that we’ve had in the past, people want to come out and watch. That’s a compliment to our girls. They do things the right way.”

The North Judson girls basketball team says their support means everything.

“We have the best community ever,” North Judson senior guard Lilli Frasure said. “They are always so supportive. It’s always so cool to have people around you that always push you and want you to do better.”

If the Blue Jays play the right way again on Saturday, they could be playing for a state title.

North Judson plays Tipton in Semi-State Saturday at 4 PM at Logansport High School.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.