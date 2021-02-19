Advertisement

Niles teen balances school and thriving jewelry business

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NILES, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s Good about a jewelry company called ‘Mariah’s Finest’? Mariah Williams, the company’s owner, is just a teenager!

“Just kinda crazy because I didn’t think I’d be doing my own business,” Williams said.

She’s not just juggling a changing classroom during this pandemic, but a thriving business.

“I make jewelry, bracelets, necklaces and do repairs,” Williams said.

Her passion began three years ago. “A little after Christmas, when I got a bracelet making kit,” Williams said. “I was just having fun making bracelets.”

Her creativity blossomed with Williams learning everything she could about design and running a successful business.

“I watched a lot of videos and my grandma helps me with the orders and design some of them,” Williams said.

“I am very proud of her,” said William’s grandmother, Yvette Green. “She does awesome with designing and using her weekends to make jewelry.”

Williams says jewelry was her outlet through a tumultuous 2020. “When I feel trouble, I make a bracelet,” Williams said. “It helps time go by faster and I’ll just make a bracelet.”

She has some advice for other entrepreneurs! “If you have an idea just go for it,” Williams said.

Check out her Facebook page ‘Mariah’s Finest.’

