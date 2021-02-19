Advertisement

NCAA allows limited fan attendance at men’s tournament games

The NCAA said Friday it is permitting up to 25% capacity at venues to allow for social distancing.
FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo sits in the court during a second-round men's college basketball game between Villanova and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo, N.Y.(Bill Wippert (Custom credit) | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of next month’s men’s basketball tournament in Indiana. The NCAA said Friday it is permitting up to 25% capacity at venues to allow for social distancing. That figure will include all participants and essential staff along with family members of team players and coaches. Attendees must wear face coverings. The NCAA also said it is emphasizing cleaning and disinfecting efforts at venues to follow COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA is holding the 68-team tournament entirely in Indiana because of the pandemic, with most games in Indianapolis.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

