NCAA allows limited fan attendance at men’s tournament games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of next month’s men’s basketball tournament in Indiana. The NCAA said Friday it is permitting up to 25% capacity at venues to allow for social distancing. That figure will include all participants and essential staff along with family members of team players and coaches. Attendees must wear face coverings. The NCAA also said it is emphasizing cleaning and disinfecting efforts at venues to follow COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA is holding the 68-team tournament entirely in Indiana because of the pandemic, with most games in Indianapolis.

