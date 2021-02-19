Advertisement

Two people severely injured after head-on crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured after a head-on crash Friday afternoon.

It happened on State Road 331 near New Road.

Authorities spent several hours processing the scene.

They said a 30-year-old from Nappanee was heading southbound and a 28-year-old from South Bend was traveling northbound when the collision happened.

One ended up with a broken pelvis and another with a broken femur.

At last check, authorities said the injuries are non life-threatening.

While we are still waiting to learn more details about this particular crash, nearby neighbors told 16 News Now off camera that cars reportedly fly down 3-31 “all of the time” and “pass one another” and they said that they are “frustrated by the number of crashes that happen in this area.”

The Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) is taking over the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Latest News

Pet Vet: Hypothyroidism
Pet Vet
- clipped version
On the left is the original car that fled the traffic stop, and on the right is the vehicle...
Three arrested after carjacking
Man facing charges in connection to death of dog after allegedly hitting it in the head with a...
HORRIFIC: Man charged with killing dog by hitting it in the head with a hammer
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Cold air coming to an end...