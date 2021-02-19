Two people severely injured after head-on crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured after a head-on crash Friday afternoon.

It happened on State Road 331 near New Road.

Authorities spent several hours processing the scene.

They said a 30-year-old from Nappanee was heading southbound and a 28-year-old from South Bend was traveling northbound when the collision happened.

One ended up with a broken pelvis and another with a broken femur.

At last check, authorities said the injuries are non life-threatening.

While we are still waiting to learn more details about this particular crash, nearby neighbors told 16 News Now off camera that cars reportedly fly down 3-31 “all of the time” and “pass one another” and they said that they are “frustrated by the number of crashes that happen in this area.”

The Fatal Alcohol Crash Team (FACT) is taking over the investigation.

SJCPD is responding to a head-on crash at 331 & New roads. Multiple severe injuries. FACT has been activated for this crash. 331 South of Kern Road is currently closed to traffic. — St. Joe County (IN) Police News Releases (@LSjcpd) February 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.