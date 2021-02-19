Morris Performing Arts Center reopening for in-person events

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In-person events are returning to the Morris Performing Arts Center for the first time since “The Lion King” performances were halted on March 30, 2020.

This comes as St. Joseph County moves from the orange to yellow category on the COVID-19 state metrics map.

Live shows and music will be back at the Morris Performing Arts Center, while conferences can return to the Century Center. There will be some restrictions and precautions in place, including:

Enhanced cleaning procedures – both in type and frequency

Daily deep cleanings and disinfections with emphasis on high touch point surfaces via an electrostatic sprayer

Air duct cleaning

Air filter changes and upgrades

Increased use of outside air through air handlers

Hand sanitizer dispensers located at key areas such as entrances, elevators and stairs

Plexiglass protectors for customer interaction

Messaging throughout the facilities to reinforce proper social distancing and hygiene practices

Health screen questionnaire for all staff upon arrival at the facility, in addition to a temperature check and training for staff

Some events are already confirmed for both locations:

Morris Performing Arts Center

April 10 South Bend Symphony Orchestra: “Bach’s Concerto for Oboe D’Amore” – 6:30pm

April 17-18 The Color Purple - Sat. 7:30pm; Sun. 4:00pm

April 24 South Bend Symphony Orchestra: “Clyne & Haydn” – 6:30pm

May 8 South Bend Symphony Orchestra: “Beethoven’s 8th” – 6:30pm

Century Center

March 7 Bridal Spectacular

March 19-21 Michiana Boat & Sports Show

April 3 U93 Summer Activity Fair

Venues Parks & Arts’ Executive Director of Venues Jeff Jarnecke says they have been preparing for the day when live events could return.

“The infrastructure and process changes we instilled, both those you can see and those you cannot, will aid in the safety of all involved while still providing an enjoyable experience in downtown South Bend,” he explains. “We’re so excited to reopen and welcome back guests to the much beloved Morris, especially as we walk up to our 100th anniversary next year in 2022. We could have never imagined that through a pandemic we would have to close for a better part of 13 months.”

