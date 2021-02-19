Advertisement

Michigan reports 23 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,193 more cases Friday

There have been 15,296 deaths and 579,284 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,193 more cases on Friday.

There have been 15,296 deaths and 579,284 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 939 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 775 new cases were reported.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths and 1,265* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (02/15/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 13th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~632 per day.

Berrien County has had 210 deaths and 11,376 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 63 deaths and 3,913 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 82 deaths and 4,593 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

