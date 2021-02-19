Medical Moment: Exercise prescription for cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Regular exercise is important for good health, and not just for weight loss and maintenance.

Today in the Medical Moment, an exercise prescription for cancer treatment.

Researchers credit regular exercise with preventing a number of diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, dementia, depression, and even cancer.

Being physically fit can also make the cancer battle and recovery a little easier.

Martie Salt has more on the exercise prescription for cancer.

The prescription for cancer prevention?

A minimum of 150 minutes of moderate activity per week can help prevent seven common cancers including bladder, breast, colon, kidney and stomach cancers.

