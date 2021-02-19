Man deemed competent to stand trial for murder

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man accused of murdering his uncle has been found competent to stand trial.

The Goshen News reports that doctors determined 31-year-old Charles Bussard is mentally fit on a 2 to 1 split.

He is accused of shooting and killing his uncle, Bryon, in Bristol back in 2015.

Police were unable to find the body, but Charles admitted to the crime in January of 2020.

His trial is currently scheduled to begin in June.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.