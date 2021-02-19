Lady Panthers hope to bring community together ahead of Semi-State game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - West side pride is running high as the Washington High School Lady Panthers head to semi-state on Saturday.

16 Morning News Now caught up with head coach Steven Reynolds who says the team is excited and feeling so much love from the community.

It has been a tough year playing during a pandemic, so winning state would mean everything to these ladies and their families.

With Washington High School struggling in academics and enrollment, Coach Reynolds says they need to bring hope to the school and the west side.

And winning the state title can do just that.

“This is why we’re doing it, you know,” Reynolds said. “Yes, we love each other, and we come into practice, but without the fans and without the community, without the administration and the teachers, without bringing that hope to them…that’s the void that sports fills.”

Coach Reynolds also gets to share this excitement with his two daughters who are on the team, Mila and Amiyah.

“I’m really grateful that we got to do this together as a family,” Mila said. “I know not a lot of families can do that and be on a team in the first place, and much less win something so significant like that.”

As the Lady Panthers take on Norwell Saturday at Laporte, the team hopes some West Side Pride will be inside the gym cheering them on.

“This team has been through so many ups and downs and it really means a lot that we get to go down to Semi-State and try to prove that we’re the best,” said Washington sophomore Rashunda Jones.

