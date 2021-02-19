Indiana reports 44 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,080 more cases Friday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 44 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,080 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 948 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,898 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 653,245 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 29 more coronavirus deaths and 786 new cases were reported. 966 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 933 new cases were reported. 955 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 889 new cases were reported. 1,018 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 817 new cases were reported. 1, patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 29,265 (+80) cases and 504 (+3) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,168 (+26) cases and 409 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,672 (+22) cases and 194 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,472 (+9) cases and 107 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,367 (+3) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,396 (+5) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,847 (+1) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,755 (+3) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,047 (+1) cases and 42 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.