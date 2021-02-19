Advertisement

Indiana reports 44 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,080 more cases Friday

Statewide, 948 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 948 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 44 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,080 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 948 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,898 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 653,245 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 29 more coronavirus deaths and 786 new cases were reported. 966 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 933 new cases were reported. 955 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 889 new cases were reported. 1,018 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 817 new cases were reported. 1, patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 29,265 (+80) cases and 504 (+3) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,168 (+26) cases and 409 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,672 (+22) cases and 194 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,472 (+9) cases and 107 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,367 (+3) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,396 (+5) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,847 (+1) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,755 (+3) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,047 (+1) cases and 42 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Latest News

President Joe Biden teases goal of normalcy from pandemic.
Biden teases goal of normalcy from pandemic
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, travelers wear face coverings as they queue...
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
There have been 15,296 deaths and 579,284 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 23 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,193 more cases Friday
With extreme weather still gripping parts of the US, officials are sending out a warning....
Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says