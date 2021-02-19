Indiana bill seeking ban on local housing rules gets sidelined

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Legislative leaders have sidelined a proposed ban on adopting local housing design standards in Indiana cities and counties.

The move comes after ethics experts questioned whether Republican Rep. Doug Miller of Elkhart should take the lead in pushing the bill, given that he owns a homebuilding company and represents Indiana in the National Association of Homebuilders.

Miller has said his proposal aims to increase affordable housing options and restrain local government overreach.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said Thursday that the proposal doesn’t have enough support among GOP lawmakers.

