Advertisement

HEARTWARMING VIDEO: La. neighbors feed stranded truck drivers

By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Neighbors in the Haughton area have been feeding truckers stranded at a number of truck stations off of Interstate 20.

Jennifer Dunlap teamed up with Haley Huffman and a number of others to help with the effort.

People in Haughton, La. teamed up to feed truck drivers stranded at truck stops due to the...
People in Haughton, La. teamed up to feed truck drivers stranded at truck stops due to the severe winter weather.(Haley Huffman via KSLA)

Dunlap says she saw rows of semitrucks lined up in the snow parked outside the Haughton Pilot truck stop off I-20. When she found out they had no gas or food, and weren’t expecting either of the two for at least a week, she decided to provide what she calls a “blessing.”

With the help of some friends, she went to a restaurant, stocked up on food, and parked her truck outside the gas station. She filled cups with soup and food, and handed it out to hungry truck drivers, who were very grateful for their generosity.

Dunlap captured the moments on a TikTok video that has since gone viral. She also says the group handed out food to dozens of first responders, who are out in this mess helping to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Latest News

Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank,...
Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son
Pet Vet: Hypothyroidism
Pet Vet
- clipped version
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in...
Moscow court rejects opposition leader Navalny’s appeal
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating United States' Jennifer Brady during the women's...
Osaka tops Brady at Australian Open for 4th Grand Slam title