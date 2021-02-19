Cold air coming to an end...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY SUNSHINE... Yes, we’re expecting a decent amount of sunshine on Saturday, although we may start and end with clouds. It will be our last really cold day for a while, though, as we’re expecting highs to around freezing by Sunday. That’ll feel almost balmy! A storm system brings us some snow, mainly from 7pm Sunday until 7am on Monday. It could mix with rain south of US-6. A couple more systems late next week, and late next weekend, will bring us a chance for more snow...

Tonight: A few lake-effect flurries in northern areas, otherwise variably cloudy and cold. Low: 2, Wind: W 5-10

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, but still cold. High: 21, Wind: WSW 5-10

Saturday night: Becoming cloudy. Low: 12

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow arriving late afternoon or evening. High: 32

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.