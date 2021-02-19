Advertisement

AP source: Eagles send Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks

Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts after 12 games.
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands...
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, hands the Vincent Lombardi trophy to Nick Foles after winning the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles will receive a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs. Wentz is an ideal fit to succeed Philip Rivers, who retired after leading the Colts to the playoffs in his only season in Indianapolis. Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts after 12 games. In 2017, he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before a knee injury ended his season and Philadelphia went on to win its only Super Bowl title.

