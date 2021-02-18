Advertisement

The Lost Year: Setbacks & Successes for Teachers

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight, we continue our series of special reports “The Lost Year: Setbacks & Successes,” -- this time with a focus on teachers.

“We have challenges when we have kids 100 percent,” said Justin Holmquest, Principal at New Prairie Middle School. “When you go to 100 percent virtual, it compounds the difficulty and you lose more kids because it’s hard to connect.”

“We’ve had to change how we teach completely,” said Brie Irey, a teacher at the middle school. “We’ve had to dive into this whole new world of technology to enhance our teaching and instruction.”

In a year unlike any other, teachers are using computers, iPads, even Tik Tok, as part of their teaching toolbox.

“We had to figure out how to get our kids interested in joining zoom,” Irey said.

Ben Murray, a graphic design teacher at Clay High School, found an innovative way to teach his students during the pandemic… creating YouTube videos.

Teacher’s aren’t just struggling to find new ways to keep students engaged, but handle wifi problems, connect with parents around the clock and juggle multiple classrooms.

“Our teachers are doing two jobs,” said Justin Heinold, Assistant Principal New Prairie Middle School. “How do I teach students at home and here effectively in my time frame? It’s been a real challenge.”

But this balancing act isn’t the only challenge teachers are facing.

“It’s been a challenge, I lost my grandmother to COVID,” Irey said. “I’ve seen my kiddos affected. We’ve had some hard times at our middle school.”

In a recent survey by the National Education Association, the country’s largest teachers’ union, 28 percent of educators said the coronavirus had made them more likely to leave teaching or retire early.

In a survey in Indiana this fall, 72 percent of school districts said the pandemic had worsened school staffing problems.

“Our teachers were feeling really burnt out,” Vice Principal Heinold said.

New Prairie Administrators created time throughout the day for teachers to practice mediation and workout to manage the increasing stress.

“It’s important to take care of teachers because they take care of our kids,” Heinold said.

“We can’t control what is happening with Covid or our government’s response, but we can control what we do here at our middle school,” Holmquest said.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people are severely injured after a head-on crash at State Road 331 and New Road in...
Two people severely injured after head-on crash
The crash involved two semi-tractor trailers, police say.
US 20/31 Bypass reopens at SR 2 after serious crash
Multiple Michigan residents claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not full filling...
Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat
Beloved social worker being remembered after crash
Woman who died in crash is being remembered
Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana

Latest News

Pet Vet: Hypothyroidism
Pet Vet
- clipped version
On the left is the original car that fled the traffic stop, and on the right is the vehicle...
Three arrested after carjacking
Man facing charges in connection to death of dog after allegedly hitting it in the head with a...
HORRIFIC: Man charged with killing dog by hitting it in the head with a hammer
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Cold air coming to an end...