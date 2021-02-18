Several Michigan residents fed up with Ferrellgas after days without propane or heat

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - No propane, no heat.

“I’m cold, I can’t sleep in my bedroom, I can’t cook right,” Vandalia resident Diane Conner told 16 News Now Thursday.

That message coming from several residents in Michigan who claim their Ferrellgas company in Cassopolis is not fulfilling their contracts.

“They should’ve been out here this passed Monday and they still haven’t showed up,” Conner explained.

But as Conner explains, she is not the only one fed up with Ferrellgas.

“They are other people in my area that are having the same problem I’m having,” Conner says.

To make matters worse, Conner who is a diabetic and has ADD and ADHD, says she’s had to border her home with blankets, space heaters, and sleep in the living room because her room is at 40 degrees.

“I am borrowing space heaters from my family and my friends. I had to take emergency money to go buy space heaters myself. I mean, I’m disabled. I can’t afford to do this,” Conner said.

After reaching out once again to Ferrell Gas Thursday afternoon, Conner was sent to voicemail.

However, minutes after 16 News Now arrived to Ferrellgas in person, Conner finally received the call she had been waiting for.

“They just called me and in route to fill my propane tank,” Conner said.

And within 10 minutes of that call, a Ferrellgas truck showed up to her home to refill her propane tank that had been empty for three days.

“I think they were scared. I think they were scared because they don’t want to get sued or whatever. I just hope they go fill everybody else’s besides mine,” Conner said.

Scott Brockelmeyer, Director of Corporate Communications at Ferrellgas,provided the following statement to 16 News Now on Thursday in regards to complaints from several of its customers:

