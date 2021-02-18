Advertisement

Not too cold, and not much snow

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE TRANQUIL... No big storm systems around us right now, and there won’t be any affecting us through the first half of this weekend. So, we just end up with the cold air continuing, although not bitterly cold...and occasional flurries and a bit of snow. None of it will be a big deal through Sunday morning. A storm system will bring some accumulating snow late Sunday, Sunday night and early Monday. But the next system could be either snow or rain later next week...and another one could be a mix later next weekend...

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a bit of snow this evening. Some areas will get another coating to half an inch. Low: 9, Wind: WNW 2-4

Friday: Clouds and some sunshine...few flurries around. High: 21, Wind: W 6-12

Friday night: Partly cloudy and quite cold. Maybe some flurries south. Low: 0

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 21

Our next weathermaker arrives late Sunday with a long-overdue warm-up.
Weekend weathermaker brings ice, rain, snow to Michiana
