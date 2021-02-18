Advertisement

Indiana bill encourages solar and wind farms

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana house has passed a bill to encourage the construction of solar and wind farms in the state.

The author says only 40 Indiana counties have enough wind to support wind power projects.

But 34 of those counties have zoning regulations that essentially prohibit such projects.

House Bill 1381 would establish state regulations to oversee the siting and construction of wind and solar farms, and proclaim that no local regulations could be more stringent.

