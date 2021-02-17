Advertisement

Williams takes lead late lifting Purdue past Michigan

Trevion Williams scored 28 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15 and Purdue pulled away from Michigan State for a 75-65 win.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Trevion Williams scored 28 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15 and Purdue pulled away from Michigan State for a 75-65 win. Williams, who shot 13 for 21, scored 10 of Purdue’s last 18 points in the game’s final 4:45. Aaron Henry led Michigan State with 15 points. Based on rankings as of today, Michigan State’s last five contests include matchups against No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5. Illinois. Purdue faces Nebraska on the road on Saturday. The Boilermakers haven’t won consecutive games since Jan. 17 and Jan. 20.

