Who’s the fastest snow-tuber at George Wilson Park? Apparently it’s a 7-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Searching for ways to have fun in the snow is easy to find at George Wilson Park in Mishawaka.

“Did you have fun on that hill,” a handful of children were asked.

“Yes,” all of them were thrilled to say.

However, looking for the fastest snow-tuber, “Were you the fastest man on that hill?,” five-year-old Armonee Calderon-Bolen was asked. “I think so,” his mother replied. “Not really,” Calderon-Bolen admittedly said.

To defend my unofficial, undisputed snow-tubing title held since beating out a hall of snow-tubers at the park two years ago, turned out to be quite the challenge.

“I slipped on ice a few times,” said 13-year-old David Crisler.

That is until seven-year-old Gabe Arnold showed up.

“Me and my mom went down and I was the farthest one passed her,” Arnold excitingly explained.

It was clear at that moment, the only right thing to do was to give little Arnold a shot.

“I think it’s time for me and you to battle it out, are you ready to go?,” I asked Arnold. “Yup,” he replied.

And so it was time to take that long, dreadful walk up the hill.

Breathing heavily, I expected the only trouble to have is walking up.

“You will probably beat me up the hill, but down the hill...we’ll see,” I told Arnold.

Once we finally reached the top, it was time for a race down to the bottom.

“Here we go,” I said excitedly. “Heads up,” I shouted as I swerved around another child who was traveling up the hill.

We both made it down but it was too close to call, which is why we asked Arnold’s parents, who were watching and stood in as our unofficial judges, to declare a winner.

“He was the first one down the hill, but my tube traveled the furthest. Who won that race,” I asked.

“I think you might be disqualified for trying to take a kid out,” Arnold’s mom replied.

And just like that, I was disqualified and Arnold, on this day, became crowned as the fastest snow-tuber at George Wilson Park.

Want to get in on the action? George Wilson Park is open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. weekly.

