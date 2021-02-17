Advertisement

White House relaunches Snapchat account

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you have missed the official White House Snapchat account, you’ll be glad to hear that it is back.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration relaunched the account with a message from the president talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first Snapchat as president, President Joe Biden donned a mask and pleaded with Snapchatters to wear one too.

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also made an appearance.

The White House Snapchat account was created in 2016 under the Obama administration and was also used by the Trump administration, but the company terminated the account following the United States Capitol riots.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picking up and becoming heavy at times this evening...
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana panels back tighter abortion law, ending gun permits
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
New details tonight on a 4-vehicle crash in Marshall County earlier this evening, that sent one...
One woman dead after 4-vehicle crash

Latest News

Niles leaders are working together to help the homeless
Niles leaders are working together to help the homeless
President Joe Biden comforts a second grade student during a CNN town hall.
President Joe Biden comforts a second grader during a CNN town hall
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021,...
Biden optimistic on reopening of elementary schools
A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Millions endure record cold without power; at least 20 dead