St. Joe’s Steve Bender named Indiana Boys Tennis Coach of the Year

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph High School tennis coach Steve Bender has been named the 2019-2020 Indiana Boys Tennis Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School Coaches Association.

The IHSAA nominated Bender for the honor. The selection is based on community and school involvement as well as coaching philosophy.

During the past season, Bender recorded his 200th career victory at St. Joe and helped lead the Indians to a semi-state appearance.

