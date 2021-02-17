Niles leaders are working together to help the homeless

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Multiple departments and organizations in Niles are working together to help the homeless.

“You know, everybody has really pitched in and said the least among us need the most help and so we are going to do whatever it takes to make sure everyone is safe and secure right now,” said Community Development Director with the City of Niles, Sanya Vitale

Vitale is helping run the tent city program on Ferry Street.

“These are my neighbors. These are people that live in our community and have for a very long time. They choose our community because they grew up here,” Vitale said.

Vitale said several homeless individuals were living in the woods or out on the streets, but in these freezing temperatures, they wanted to make sure their residents are safe.

While some have opted to live in military command tents, others have been placed in permanent supportive housing.

Through multiple grants, including a $25,000 emergency allocation, city leaders are able to provide things like housing vouchers, rehab, wraparound services and food.

“And the restaurants are providing meals once a week, and we are paying restaurants to do this, so it is economic development as well as homeless support,” Vitale said.

Their goal is to help these individuals succeed in life, not just for the short-term, but in the long run too.

“I think it just becomes a little more scary when you have an international pandemic. It becomes about ‘how do we help those least among us who have no other resources in a time like this,’” Vitale said.

There are also weather amnesty services.

City leaders said this tent city program will run through the end of March or April.

