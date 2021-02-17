Bremen High School grad Erin Coffel named D1Softball National Freshman of the Week at Kentucky
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WNDU) - Former Bremen High School softball star Erin Coffel is already turning heads at the next level.
The Kentucky softball infielder was named the D1Softball National Freshman of the Week after her first weekend playing college softball.
In Coffel’s first college action, the freshman hit .667 and recorded at least two hits in each of the Wildcats’ three games.
The Bremen High School state champion also hit her first career collegiate home run in her first game ever against Samford.
