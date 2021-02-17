Advertisement

Bremen High School grad Erin Coffel named D1Softball National Freshman of the Week at Kentucky

She also hit her first career collegiate home run in her first game ever against Samford.
The Kentucky softball infielder was named the D1Softball National Freshman of the Week after...
The Kentucky softball infielder was named the D1Softball National Freshman of the Week after her first weekend playing college softball.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WNDU) - Former Bremen High School softball star Erin Coffel is already turning heads at the next level.

The Kentucky softball infielder was named the D1Softball National Freshman of the Week after her first weekend playing college softball.

In Coffel’s first college action, the freshman hit .667 and recorded at least two hits in each of the Wildcats’ three games.

The Bremen High School state champion also hit her first career collegiate home run in her first game ever against Samford.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picking up and becoming heavy at times this evening...
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana panels back tighter abortion law, ending gun permits
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
New details tonight on a 4-vehicle crash in Marshall County earlier this evening, that sent one...
One woman dead after 4-vehicle crash

Latest News

During the past season, Bender recorded his 200th career victory at St. Joe and helped lead the...
St. Joe’s Steve Bender named Indiana Boys Tennis Coach of the Year
Williams takes lead late lifting Purdue past Michigan
Niko Kavadas practices in 2020 before the shutdown.
Niko Kavadas hopes to improve in more ways than just power in his senior season
His career at Notre Dame might not have been what he planned, but Djogo has always enjoyed the...
Irish captain Nik Djogo makes most of his opportunity in fifth-year