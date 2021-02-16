When can you receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Michiana? Here’s what we know

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We know many of our viewers have been wondering when they’ll be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Let’s take a look at where things stand, starting with Michigan, where the state’s health department is starting a new program to help get more residents get vaccinated.

Starting as soon as possible, mortuary service workers will be able to be vaccinated as part of group 1-A.

41 health centers, located in underserved areas, will start receiving vaccine allocations to help vaccinate individuals age 65 and older.

However, under the new program, providers will be allowed to request vaccine for people age 60 and up.

Starting March first, orkers in food processing and agricultural will be able to be vaccinated.

In Indiana, Hoosiers age 65 and older, as well as frontline health care workers, are eligible to be vaccinated. State health officials are saying once there are enough vaccines available, the next group to be eligible will be Hoosiers age 60 to 65.

No official date has been announced for when those Hoosiers can expect to be eligible but we are expecting to learn more tomorrow during Governor Eric Holcomb’s weekly press conference.

