Advertisement

When can you receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Michiana? Here’s what we know

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We know many of our viewers have been wondering when they’ll be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Let’s take a look at where things stand, starting with Michigan, where the state’s health department is starting a new program to help get more residents get vaccinated.

Starting as soon as possible, mortuary service workers will be able to be vaccinated as part of group 1-A.

41 health centers, located in underserved areas, will start receiving vaccine allocations to help vaccinate individuals age 65 and older.

However, under the new program, providers will be allowed to request vaccine for people age 60 and up.

Starting March first, orkers in food processing and agricultural will be able to be vaccinated.

In Indiana, Hoosiers age 65 and older, as well as frontline health care workers, are eligible to be vaccinated. State health officials are saying once there are enough vaccines available, the next group to be eligible will be Hoosiers age 60 to 65.

No official date has been announced for when those Hoosiers can expect to be eligible but we are expecting to learn more tomorrow during Governor Eric Holcomb’s weekly press conference.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picking up and becoming heavy at times this evening...
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana panels back tighter abortion law, ending gun permits
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Snow accumulating ranging between 4-10″
First Alert Weather: Tracking heavy snow and hazardous roads Monday into Tuesday
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

Logan Center is hosting raffles in 2021 as part of the Great Logan Nose-On.
Logan Center holding raffles for annual Nose-On, $2,500 grand prize
After all of the snow we have received in Michiana, there are some important things to do in...
Things to do after a snowstorm hits
There have been 15,177 deaths and 576,264 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 775 more cases Tuesday
Quintin Ferguson
Man charged in Summer Place fire appears in court