Treacherous road conditions due to blowing and drifting snow Tuesday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Tuesday morning features hazardous roads and ending snowfall. Blowing and drifting snow will cause slow-downs and delays. A long list of school cancellations is available on our website, WNDU.com/closings. Wind gradually die down through the day with blowing and drifting subsiding. We still have a chance of spotty lake-effect snow later this afternoon. A harsh wind chill with temperatures in the teens and chills below zero!

TONIGHT:

Sub-zero low temperatures! A bitter cold evening with wind chills making it feel even colder by Wednesday morning. Cover any exposed skin. Partly cloudy skies with a light breeze.

WEDNESDAY:

We’re snow-free for the middle of this week before another winter weather event moves closer to Michiana. This new system looks much weaker than Monday’s, but 2″-5″ of snowfall is possible Thursday.

