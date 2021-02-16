Things to do after a snowstorm hits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After all of the snow we have received in Michiana, there are some important things to do in order to keep you and your home safe.

It’s important to clear snow off your roof, away from nearby fire hydrants and away from emergency exits.

When it comes to your roof, First Response in South Bend says the ice that forms in your gutters can prevent melting snow from draining off your roof, and that water can work its way into your home.

You may not even notice it happening until substantial damage is done, so its important to take preventative measures.

When it comes to clearing snow from nearby fire hydrants and away from emergency exits, Clay Fire says it could mean the difference between life and death.

“What we recommend is, if you have a one-story home, what you can use is what’s called a roof rake or a broom and try to sweep the snow off of your roof. We always recommend having at least two people. If you’re on a ladder, make sure someone is holding the ladder and you’re just slowly trying to release that snow off of your roof to prevent that snow from melting,” First Response Vice President Michael Scott said.

“Once you’re done clearing your driveway, and especially in apartment complexes, once those employees are done clearing sidewalks and roadways, take a couple extra minutes and shovel three feet around that hydrant so it can be found and used,” Clay Fire Marshall Dave Cherrone said.

First Response also says if you have icicles on your house you can break them off, but make sure to do it away from your home.

