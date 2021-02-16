Scaling Up! South Bend provides help to small businesses

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is launching a program to help small businesses grow.

“Scaling Up! South Bend” is a 3-month training program for small-scale manufacturers and makers in the city that are looking to move to a multi-tenant space.

The program is not for start-ups, though.

South Bend’s Department of Community Investment is partnering with 37 Oaks University to administer the program.

Graduates will then get access to six months of discounted space at the Sibley Center on Sample Street to help their business expand.

“This doesn’t mean that our work on surviving the economic tailwinds here is over, but it means we are now shifting to doing both and making sure that we have a supportive environment here in the City of South Bend to make sure that we have growing businesses and we have growing opportunities for everyone to thrive,” says South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

To apply for the program, go to southbendin.gov/scalingupsouthbend.

The deadline to apply is March 12th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.