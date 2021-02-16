Advertisement

Roadways quickly become dangerous during winter storm, tips to keep in mind

By Carly Miller
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As snowplows continue to clear the snow all across Michiana, there are several things to keep in mind if you have to be out driving on the roads.

Remember to take it slow and give yourself plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

Try to get out the door a couple of minutes early if you can, and try to stick with main roads as they are usually the first to be cleared.

“Stay away from bridges and overpasses due to when we get windy conditions or it’s cold outside, the bridges and overpasses will ice over first. As you’re driving on the bypass and you’re going 50 or 55 miles per hour, you may not see the ice on there, and once you hit the bridges and overpasses, it’s a little late to try and correct your steering,” SBPD Captain Joseph Leszczynski said.

Make sure to download the First Alert Weather app on your phone so you can stay up to date on the latest weather conditions.

