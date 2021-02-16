Polian, Elston earn promotions on Notre Dame football staff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Brian Kelly announced some promotions on his coaching staff.

Special teams coordinator Brian Polian will keep his same role with the special teams, but has also been named the associate head coach.

Defensive Line coach Mike Elston will continue to serve as the d-line coach, but has been promoted to recruiting coordinator and run game coordinator.

Previously, Polian was the recruiting coordinator, and Elston was the associate head coach for Kelly.

“These were two very beneficial moves as we continue to develop our staff,” Kelly said in a statement. “As special teams coordinator, Brian Polian engages with a lot of the team on a regular basis and in implementing game day decisions. He is essential in helping us understand NCAA legislation, and in building relationships within and beyond our program. Likewise, Mike Elston has done a tremendous job in recruiting and is a natural fit in that role. He has had success designing and organizing our recruiting efforts, and we look forward to him leading us there. Additionally, his expertise with the defensive line can assist us in our run game preparation and coordination.”

Polian coached at Notre Dame from 2005-2009. This is his second stint in South Bend. He has been back in town since 2017.

Elston has coached with Kelly ever since their days at Central Michigan in 2004. He has been in South Bend since 2010.

