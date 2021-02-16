Plow drivers hard at work after snow storm

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are learning more about efforts that plow drivers have gone to within the last 24 hours to help clear the inches of snow on our roads.

INDOT Northwest says they have specific plans for drivers to be able to hit all the routes they need to, and it’s definitely a team effort.

They also say this is a rare case because every INDOT district across the state was under a full call-out during this storm, meaning that about 700 to 800 trucks were out across the state.

We are still seeing a full call-out here in the Northwest District and will be through most of today and possibly into tomorrow.

“The nice thing about how much it has snowed in the last couple weeks is that our drivers are now in the groove. They’ve pretty much been going non-stop since the beginning of February, so at this point it’s just kind of a well-oiled machine. They know exactly what they need to do, and they can get going right away,” Public Relations Director INDOT Northwest Cassandra Bajek said.

While we continue the cleanup from this most recent snowstorm, there are chances of snow again later this week, so make sure to stick with us here on 16 News Now for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.