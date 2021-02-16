Advertisement

Notre Dame women’s basketball game on Thursday against Syracuse has been postponed

The next scheduled game for the Irish is a road game at Pittsburgh on February 22.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team will remain on a pause due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the ACC announced the Irish game on Thursday against Syracuse has been postponed.

Notre Dame was scheduled to play NC State on Monday night. The game was postponed last Friday after it was announced several members within the Notre Dame women’s basketball program tested positive for COVID-19.

The next scheduled game for the Irish is a road game at Pittsburgh on February 22.

The Syracuse game was scheduled to be Notre Dame’s first game at home in a month. The Irish have not played at Purcell Pavilion since the 83-73 over Virginia Tech on January 17.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picking up and becoming heavy at times this evening...
Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Subzero wind chills Sunday morning will give way to another chance for accumulating snow...
Winter Weather Advisories Posted Ahead of Another First Alert Weather Day Monday
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair releases update on Morgan Wallen concert
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana panels back tighter abortion law, ending gun permits

Latest News

Mike Brey huddles his team up during a match up with Miami on Valentine's Day.
Notre Dame men’s basketball game on Wednesday vs. Clemson has been postponed
Previously, Polian was the recruiting coordinator, and Elston was the associate head coach for...
Polian, Elston earn promotions on Notre Dame football staff
Notre Dame Softball
Irish down Alabama State 13-0 in Valentine’s Day no-hitter
Back from layoff, No. 3 Michigan tops No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59