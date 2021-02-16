Notre Dame women’s basketball game on Thursday against Syracuse has been postponed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team will remain on a pause due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the ACC announced the Irish game on Thursday against Syracuse has been postponed.

Notre Dame was scheduled to play NC State on Monday night. The game was postponed last Friday after it was announced several members within the Notre Dame women’s basketball program tested positive for COVID-19.

The next scheduled game for the Irish is a road game at Pittsburgh on February 22.

The Syracuse game was scheduled to be Notre Dame’s first game at home in a month. The Irish have not played at Purcell Pavilion since the 83-73 over Virginia Tech on January 17.

