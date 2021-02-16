Notre Dame men’s basketball game on Wednesday vs. Clemson has been postponed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday morning, the ACC announced Notre Dame’s home game with Clemson on Wednesday has been postponed after some positive COVID-19 tests within the Tigers program.

The Notre Dame men’s basketball has handled the COVID-19 pandemic pretty well.

The Irish have not had a single game postponed due to COVID issues within their own program. They’ve had several games postponed but they were always due to COVID in other basketball programs.

Irish head coach Mike Brey hopes his team’s success continues when it comes to beating COVID-19.

“Do we get bonus points in our NET score,” Brey said. “I’m going to lobby the NET for that. We’ve got the student body back now which really makes it tricky. I told our guys how really proud of how they’ve handled everything. I really respect to date their discipline for us to be able to keep plugging. I think it certainly gets harder.”

The Irish are looking to schedule a home game later this week.

If Notre Dame is unable to find another opponent, their next game will be on the road this Saturday at Syracuse. Tip will be at 2 PM on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.