Niko Kavadas hopes to improve in more ways than just power in his senior season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball season starts this week, and Irish senior Niko Kavadas is looking to end his Notre Dame career on a high note.

The Penn High School graduate has been named a preseason second-team All-American by Perfect Game.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Kavadas and his power at the plate. He hit seven home runs in just 13 games last season. However, there are some aspects of his game other than his power he hopes to showcase in 2021.

“If I can improve how often I put the ball in play, I think it gives our team a better opportunity to win,” Kavadas said. “I also want to solidify myself as a very good corner infielder so I’ve been working on lengthening myself at first base and being more agile, getting more balls and having softer hands when the infielders make a little bit less accurate throws. I think those are two areas I can improve to help us host a regional this year, which is our ultimate goal.”

The journey towards that ultimate goal begins for the Irish Friday in the LSU tournament down in Baton Rouge.

Notre Dame will play Louisiana Tech at noon on Friday.

