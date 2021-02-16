Advertisement

MORNING BOOST: Josh Short catches up with SB Mayor James Mueller

Your Morning Boost includes live, local interviews, updates on breaking news and so much more.
By Joshua Short
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now’s Joshua Short caught up with South Bend Mayor James Mueller Tuesday morning. He joined josh for a new segment we’re launching every morning, exclusively on Facebook Live called Your Morning Boost. The segment will feature live interviews, updates on breaking news and so much more. Just turn on your Facebook alerts so you won’t miss a minute.

They discussed a lot in today’s morning boost, including the city’s $25 million plan to make some much-needed upgrades to streets in your neighborhood. It’s called the Rebuilding Our Streets Plan and the investment will be made over the next three years (2021-2023).

So why did it take so long? You can see Mayor Mueller’s full answer in the Facebook Live on the WNDU Facebook page, but it has a lot to do with what he says is lack of funding.

Joshua asked the mayor if his longtime friend and the city’s former mayor-turned-Transportation Secy. could help change this?

“Well I’m hopeful that he will have a robust plan for the entire country in terms of how we’re going to pay for the infrastructure,” Mueller told Josh. “We need to make sure we are investing in [it]. So I hope there’s a national plan and I hope that he hasn’t forgotten South Bend and he knows a lot of the issues here, so we do hope...we’ll be able to compete for our fair share of what we hope Congress will pass, a major infrastructure package later this year.”

They also touched briefly on coronavirus vaccination distribution in South Bend. Some say it has been a slow rollout and are asking when or if they will soon be eligible for shots. This includes many local teachers.

“We wish we had more vaccines weeks ago, months ago,” Mayor Mueller said. “I understand the frustration about supply and unfortunately that’s just the process of getting these vaccines out from the biomedical manufacturing plants.”

