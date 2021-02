MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in Mishawaka, listen up!

Due to weather conditions, trash and recycling pick-up for the city will be delayed by one day this week.

This means that today’s trash and recycling will be picked up tomorrow, Wednesday’s on Thursday and so forth.

If you have any questions, call Mishawaka Central Services.

