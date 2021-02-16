Advertisement

Michigan reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 775 more cases Tuesday

There have been 15,177 deaths and 576,264 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 15,177 deaths and 576,264 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 775 more cases on Tuesday.

There have been 15,177 deaths and 576,264 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths and 1,265* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (02/15/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 13th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~632 per day.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths and 1,193 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 75* more coronavirus deaths and 1,284 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 55 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 915 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 208 (+0) deaths and 11,309 (+24) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 60 (+1) deaths and 3,879 (+5) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 81 (+0) deaths and 4,560 (+3) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picking up and becoming heavy at times this evening...
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana panels back tighter abortion law, ending gun permits
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Snow accumulating ranging between 4-10″
First Alert Weather: Tracking heavy snow and hazardous roads Monday into Tuesday
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Biden admin's push for COVID relief
Biden admin's push for COVID relief
Statewide, 1,018 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 889 more cases Tuesday
White House press briefing on increasing vaccine supply