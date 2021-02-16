Michigan reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 775 more cases Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 775 more cases on Tuesday.

There have been 15,177 deaths and 576,264 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths and 1,265* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (02/15/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 13th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~632 per day.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths and 1,193 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 75* more coronavirus deaths and 1,284 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 55 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 915 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 208 (+0) deaths and 11,309 (+24) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 60 (+1) deaths and 3,879 (+5) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 81 (+0) deaths and 4,560 (+3) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.