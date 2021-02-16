Advertisement

Michiana spends day clearing snow after snowstorm

By Carly Miller
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the large amount of snow all across Michiana in the last 24 hours, we continue to follow how our community is handling it.

Earlier Tuesday we checked in on the south side of Mishawaka where city crews were busy plowing side streets, and neighbors were shoveling and snow blowing their way out of their driveways.

This made for a busy morning for people like two neighbors who decided to help one another out.

“When you got this much snow, you almost need teamwork. This wasn’t that big of a deal. Thank God for the sun today. It’s really nice out here actually. But you just take your time, layer up and do it,” Ron Anderson from Mishawaka said.

