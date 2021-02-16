Advertisement

Medical Moment: Awake brain surgery saves Bender

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This young man got the shock of his life following what he thought was an unprovoked seizure.

His story is in today’s Medical Moment.

Age is one of the biggest risk factors for cancer.

In fact, nine out of ten cancer cases are diagnosed in people over the age of 45, and seniors older than 74 make up more than a quarter of cases.

But Martie Salt has the details on a cancer that targets people in their 30s to early 40s, and the story of how a man in his 20s helped his doctors save his life.

After surgery, Bender had to do six weeks of radiation and chemo to make sure all of the cancer was gone.

