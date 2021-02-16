Advertisement

Man charged in Summer Place fire appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A man charged with arson in a fire at a Granger apartment complex makes an appearance in court.

Court documents say 31-year-old Quintin Ferguson started the fire in his ex-girlfriend’s Summer Place Apartment back in January after trying to get her home from work.

They also say Ferguson threatened arson to his ex before, and by tracking his GPS monitor, they confirmed his location at the time of the fire.

He’s facing 12 years in prison if found guilty.

He’ll be back in court on May 17.

