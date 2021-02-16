Logan Center holding raffles for annual Nose-On, $2,500 grand prize

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana resident has a chance to win $2,500, with the $10 entry fee going toward a great cause: the Great Logan Nose-On. Due to pandemic limitations, the annual fundraiser consists of raffle drawings in 2021.

“We really want to help bring people in and get the community engaged in a time when they can’t be as engaged as they normally are,” Christina Tembo, Chief Marketing Officer at Logan Center.

The first raffle, the Green Dot Dash (GDD), pays homage to the iconic yard signs indicating support for Logan. But only 1,000 of these green dot signs will be sold. Each sign will be numbered, too. Signs cost $10 each, and one entrant will win $2,500 in a livestream drawing on March 23rd.

“If you buy one sign, 1 in 1,000 chances of winning $2,500, but we’ve had people buy five signs, 10 signs. So you know, the more you buy, the higher your chances,” Tembo added.

Starting March 1st, Logan will begin selling candy bars, three of which will have gold tickets. And ticket represents a different prize level. But there are more chances to win.

“Hang on to your candy bar wrapper because they’re all numbered. And one of those numbers will also be drawn on March 23rd to win $500 in gift cards,” she said.

While it’s money in someone’s pocket, the support is priceless for the nonprofit that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Without Logan, there would be so many people who didn’t have services for child therapy services, autism services, group home services, supported living services, and help finding even a job, Tembo explained.

How to register for the Green Dot Dash

Sign up by visiting TheNoseOn.org. Registration ends on February 24th at 4 p.m. Sign pick-up is February 27th from 9 a.m. until noon at Logan Center.

