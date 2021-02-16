Advertisement

Kubalik scores 2, lifts Blackhawks to 3-2 win over Red Wings

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Dominik Kubalik scored his second goal of the game 4:43 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2. Kubalik and Mattias Janmark staked the Blackhawks to a two-goal lead in the first period that they slowly lost before stepping up in the extra session. Kubalik slipped a shot between Thomas Greiss’ pads, finishing a 2-on-1 rush with Pius Suter late in overtime. The surprising Blackhawks won for the fifth time in six games in the opener of a six-game trip. Malcolm Subban finished with 27 stops in his fourth start of the season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

