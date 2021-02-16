Kroger to sell smartphone COVID antigen test

(CNN) – Kroger is hoping you’ll soon be able to take a COVID-19 antigen test at home and then get the results on your phone.

The grocery chain says Gauss and Cellex developed the smartphone-enabled test.

Once it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Kroger plans to sell it online and at pharmacies.

The company hasn’t announced the price yet.

Here’s how the test works:

Collect a nasal swab Wait 15 minutes. Scan the rapid test on the app Get results

To fulfill legal reporting requirements, the app will share the results with public health agencies.

Kroger says Gauss can produce up to 30 million tests per month once they’re approved.

