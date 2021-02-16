Irish captain Nik Djogo makes most of his opportunity in fifth-year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish head coach Mike Brey said it himself, he did not know if Irish guard Nik Djogo would ever be able to put it together.

However, the fifth-year senior has really started to make an impact.

For one, he was named a team captain before the season.

Then, in Sunday’s win against Miami, Djogo scored a season-high 18 points while defending every position possible on the floor.

His career at Notre Dame might not have been what he planned, but Djogo has always enjoyed the ride in South Bend, and did not think about transferring.

“I always knew that I was going to stay here for the duration of my five years,” Djogo said. “I’m a guy that values academics just as much as athletics. Last year, when I sat down with my family and discussed all of the options I figured it would be stupid for me to pass up on an MBA from Notre Dame fully paid for. That also fueled my decision as long with the fact that I’ve had a lot of unfinished business on the court.”

When asked if he was thinking about coming back for a sixth year, Djogo says he’s just focusing on finishing the season strong and getting Notre Dame back to the NCAA Tournament.

As for when Notre Dame will play next, it could be Saturday against Syracuse. Right now that game is up in the air. Several Orange athletes had a party this past weekend and the university is trying to figure out contact tracing.

If the game is played, it will be at 2 PM on the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.