Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 889 more cases Tuesday

Statewide, 1,018 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 40 more COVID-19 deaths and 889 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 11,805 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 650,530 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 817 new cases were reported. 1, patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 86 more coronavirus deaths and 1,445 new cases were reported. 1,178 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,762 new cases were reported. 1,226 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 52 more coronavirus deaths and 1,452 new cases were reported. 1,273 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 29,006 (+51) cases and 501 (+2) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,094 (+13) cases and 405 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,599 (+8) cases and 193 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,446 (+11) cases and 106 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,352 (+1) cases and 103 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,389 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,844 (+1) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,752 (+0) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,042 (+0) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

