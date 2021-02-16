Indiana reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 889 more cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 40 more COVID-19 deaths and 889 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,018 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,805 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 650,530 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 817 new cases were reported. 1, patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 86 more coronavirus deaths and 1,445 new cases were reported. 1,178 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,762 new cases were reported. 1,226 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 52 more coronavirus deaths and 1,452 new cases were reported. 1,273 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 29,006 (+51) cases and 501 (+2) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,094 (+13) cases and 405 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,599 (+8) cases and 193 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,446 (+11) cases and 106 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,352 (+1) cases and 103 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,389 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,844 (+1) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,752 (+0) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,042 (+0) cases and 41 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

