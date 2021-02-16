Advertisement

Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway

By KOVR Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) - Along a busy California off-ramp, there was a sight that could make anyone do a triple take.

“I’d freak out, you know? And that’d be the first thing I do, actually call 911,” Chris Akers said.

Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately, it was all just plastic mannequins.

California Highway Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call from a trucker who had spotted the mannequin carnage.

“The first visual is ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then you kind of go ‘Wait a second. There’s a leg here, a leg there,” Officer Ruben Jones said.

Jones said the incident was taken very seriously since homicides in the area surged in the last year.

However, officers quickly realized real humans were not involved.

“At this point, I see that as a green light to have a little fun and be a little creative on social media,” Jones said.

He jokingly posted about the myth of the “Stockton kraken” getting his revenge on Valentine’s Day, hoping followers would get the same laugh police did.

“Sometimes we see the worst scenarios in different situation,” Jones said. “But this one, we got a good laugh out of it and a good chuckle.”

The California Department of Transportation removed the mannequins quickly to prevent further 911 calls.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

