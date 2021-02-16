Advertisement

Fat Tuesday at Country Bake Shop

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite the snow, bakeries across Michiana opened their doors early Tuesday for Fat Tuesday.

Country Bake Shop on SR 933 in South Bend saw a slower start than previous years.

Owner Craig Rumpf says they were busy on Monday, with many customers wanting to avoid the bad weather by getting their paczkis a day early.

“We’ve got about 12 different kinds,” Rumpf said. “We don’t have anything new this year, but we spent so much time doing the fresh strawberry and banana split. That’s what the people really want, so that’s about half of our sales right there.”

