Elkhart police seeking help identifying suspect

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police need your help identifying a man suspected of stealing a truck.

Police say it happened back on February 10, but they did not specify exactly where in the city it happened.

If you have any information on this crime, or the identity of those involved, you’re asked to call Elkhart police at 574-295-7070, or email tips@elkhartpolice.org.

