Cold weather for 4 more days...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE SNOW ON THE HORIZON? After the last storm system gave all of us the expected 6″-10″ of snow, it now looks like the next storm system may miss us. At least according to most computer models, it should stay south Wednesday night and Thursday. There is one main model still giving us 2 or 3 inches of snow, so we’ll keep a “chance” for light snow in the forecast. Another system with a good chance of snow from late Sunday into Monday. And the final system could be either rain or snow later next week as milder air comes in...

Tonight: Scattered evening lake-effect snow showers...small accumulations in spots. Very cold overnight. Low: -2, Wind: Var 3-6

Wednesday: Cold with clouds and some sunshine. High: 18, Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 8

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. We have a chance of light snow, but it may all miss us to the south. High: 23

